Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.93. 68,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,209. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $213,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,008,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,656 shares of company stock worth $18,856,518 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.59.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

