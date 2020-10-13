Minot Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

MDLZ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,917. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.