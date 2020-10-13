Minot Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,981 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.7% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.00. 194,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,243,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

