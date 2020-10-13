Minot Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 267.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in BlackRock by 552.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in BlackRock by 42.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 90.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 34.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK traded up $29.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $644.30. The stock had a trading volume of 48,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,925. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $620.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $645.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.75.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

