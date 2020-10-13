Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 83.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.44.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $301.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,442. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.01. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $310.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

