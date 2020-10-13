Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $763,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $13,130,577.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,624 shares of company stock valued at $32,491,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $13.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $522.29. 69,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,135. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.35 and its 200 day moving average is $400.41. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $515.55. The company has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.34, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. OTR Global lowered ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.46.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

