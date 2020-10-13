Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.42. 136,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,082. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.25.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

