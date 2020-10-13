Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.22. 141,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.91. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $333.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

