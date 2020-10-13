Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,388 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,512,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.48. 254,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,912,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $131.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.97 and a 200-day moving average of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,962 shares of company stock worth $101,867,182 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

