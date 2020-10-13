Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $11.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,576.45. The company had a trading volume of 88,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,690. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,064.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,522.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,424.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

