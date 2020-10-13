Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Visa by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.49. 301,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,166,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.79. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $400.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

