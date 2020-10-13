Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.17. The company had a trading volume of 320,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,030,229. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

