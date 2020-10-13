Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.9% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $22,503,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 88.6% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.69.

AMT stock traded down $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $243.37. 60,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,073. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

