Minot Wealth Management LLC Invests $500,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.92. 10,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.83.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

