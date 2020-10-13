Minot Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.02. The company had a trading volume of 64,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.62 and a 200-day moving average of $192.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

