Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,250 GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.21. 393,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,867. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.4914 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

