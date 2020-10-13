Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,770 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $108.96. 471,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.91. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

