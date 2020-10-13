Minot Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after buying an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,368,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 645.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after purchasing an additional 507,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 861.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 450,449 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.99. 97,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $123.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.36 and its 200-day moving average is $149.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.