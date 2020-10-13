Minot Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 42,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.6% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 46,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,459 shares of company stock valued at $16,954,176 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.14. The company had a trading volume of 36,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,653. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

