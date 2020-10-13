Minot Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000.

IWD stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,723. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

