Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,344 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Minot Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,344 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Facebook by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,458 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.81. 821,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,644,908. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.38 and a 200-day moving average of $231.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $111,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,156 shares in the company, valued at $564,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,597 shares of company stock worth $9,302,058. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Cfra lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

