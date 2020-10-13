Minot Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,549,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Novartis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.59. 50,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $201.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average of $86.13. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

