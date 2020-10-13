Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $133.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $184.50 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.29.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

