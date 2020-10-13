Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $133.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $184.50 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.29.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

See Also: What is a front-end load?

Analyst Recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit