MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.45.

Shares of MKSI opened at $119.32 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $129.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.46.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,455 shares of company stock worth $824,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 67.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

