Morgan Stanley Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $686.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $652.00 to $686.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $645.00 to $665.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BlackRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $576.00 to $654.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $614.75.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $614.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $620.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $570.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.41 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.