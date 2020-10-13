Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BMRRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.43.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

