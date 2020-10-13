Morgan Stanley Upgrades Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.04.

LILA stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,801.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balan Nair purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,265.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $290,400. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

