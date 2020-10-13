MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,909 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 57,724 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

SBUX stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,552,938. The company has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

