MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,439.10.

Shares of AMZN traded down $11.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,431.60. The stock had a trading volume of 265,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,728. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,203.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,772.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,724.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

