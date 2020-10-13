MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $149,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,102. The company has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $165.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

