MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $435,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,241,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,439,000 after buying an additional 1,147,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $143.82. 132,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,450,818. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $359.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.33.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

