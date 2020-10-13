MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Purchases 495 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 824,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after purchasing an additional 32,604 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Intel by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,090,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $221,371,000 after purchasing an additional 361,025 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Intel by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 460,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $24,924,000 after purchasing an additional 224,576 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Intel by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 139,914 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,654,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,852,736. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

