MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 685 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 21.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Southern by 10.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 76,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.26. 129,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,040 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

