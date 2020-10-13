Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price raised by Barclays from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.