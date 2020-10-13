MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$30.00 price objective on MTY Food Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.
TSE MTY traded up C$5.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.20. 1,401,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.10. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -29.49.
In other MTY Food Group news, Director Eric Lefebvre acquired 2,000 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.54 per share, with a total value of C$61,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,109 shares in the company, valued at C$247,616.42.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
