MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$30.00 price objective on MTY Food Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

TSE MTY traded up C$5.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.20. 1,401,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.10. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -29.49.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$97.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 2.0553687 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Eric Lefebvre acquired 2,000 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.54 per share, with a total value of C$61,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,109 shares in the company, valued at C$247,616.42.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.