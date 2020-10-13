Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$11.25 at Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$11.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.17.

Shares of TSE:MTL traded down C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.44. 96,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,568. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$3.85 and a 1-year high of C$10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $930.97 million and a P/E ratio of 17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.37.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$258.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 30,600 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$432,400. Insiders have bought a total of 32,415 shares of company stock worth $304,946 in the last three months.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

