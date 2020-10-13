Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$11.25 at Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$11.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.17.
Shares of TSE:MTL traded down C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.44. 96,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,568. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$3.85 and a 1-year high of C$10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $930.97 million and a P/E ratio of 17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.37.
In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 30,600 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$432,400. Insiders have bought a total of 32,415 shares of company stock worth $304,946 in the last three months.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
