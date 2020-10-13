Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MJWNF opened at $5.75 on Friday. Naked Wines has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

