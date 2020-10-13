Nano Reaches One Day Volume of $4.73 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00007135 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Mercatox, Koinex and RightBTC. Nano has a total market capitalization of $108.33 million and $4.73 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,394.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.04 or 0.03326507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.02204741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00437144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.01100796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00618544 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00046765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, Kraken, OKEx, Coindeal, Mercatox, Kucoin, Gate.io, Koinex, CoinEx, CoinFalcon, Bitinka, RightBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

