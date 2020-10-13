National Bank Financial Cuts Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target to $3.50

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exfo’s FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

EXFO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exfo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

EXFO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Exfo has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $164.30 million, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Exfo had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Research analysts forecast that Exfo will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFO. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exfo by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Exfo by 36.4% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 37,383 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Exfo by 282.4% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 28,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

