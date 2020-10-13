National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) PT Raised to $46.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of National Vision from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Vision from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on National Vision from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. National Vision has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -107.92, a PEG ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. National Vision had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at $405,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of National Vision by 37.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Vision by 134.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 18.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 93.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 815,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 394,886 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

