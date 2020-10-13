Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point reissued a market perform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.89.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. Navient has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Navient news, CEO John F. Remondi bought 50,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $391,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 549.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 33.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

