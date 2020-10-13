Needham & Company LLC Raises Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $47.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.96.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $43.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,456 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after buying an additional 2,191,998 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,173,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

