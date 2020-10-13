NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NTAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. NetApp has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NetApp by 109.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,579,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,190,000 after buying an additional 2,394,176 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 759,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 671,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 562,559 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2,160.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 410,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 392,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,954,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.