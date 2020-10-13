Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $570.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $570.00 price objective on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BofA Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a conviction-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $498.85.

NFLX opened at $539.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a 52-week low of $265.80 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $504.39 and its 200-day moving average is $459.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,954.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

