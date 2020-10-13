New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGD. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on New Gold from $1.30 to $1.80 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.71.

NGD opened at $2.07 on Friday. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in New Gold by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 100.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

