Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NIU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.10.

Shares of NIU opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 98.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $28.48.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

