NIX Reaches Market Cap of $3.12 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $124,447.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0658 or 0.00000573 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $7.50, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,488.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.45 or 0.03346483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.08 or 0.02107208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00438152 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.01131420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00642915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00047740 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 47,367,900 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $5.60, $20.33, $10.39, $7.50, $32.15, $24.68, $51.55, $18.94, $50.98, $24.43 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

