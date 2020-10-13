NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given New $23.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NMIH. Citigroup began coverage on NMI in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.81.

NMI stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.88. NMI has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,857,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,665 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 97.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,254 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NMI by 2,151.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,274 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,361,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

