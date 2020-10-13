Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NBLX opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.28. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $776.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 3.68.
About Noble Midstream Partners
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
