Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NBLX opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.28. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $776.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 3.68.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.40 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 20.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

