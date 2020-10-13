Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 million, a P/E ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.21. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth $1,608,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Technologies International (NTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.